Brown Thomas Cork unveils Traditional Christmas Window Display

29 October 2020
By Tom Collins
With 56 days to go until Christmas, Brown Thomas Cork officially kicked off festivities by unveiling its highly anticipated Christmas windows on Thursday 29th October. Pictured at the unveiling of the magical windows Luke McCarthy from Old Youghal Road, checks out the Brown Thomas Christmas Window.
Pictured at the unveiling of the magical windows Luke McCarthy from Old Youghal Road, checks out the Brown Thomas Christmas Window.
Pictured at the unveiling of the magical windows Sisters Anna and Ellie O’Regan from Silversprings, checks out the Brown Thomas Christmas Window.
Pictured at the unveiling of the magical windows Jack Daly from Silversprings, checks out the Brown Thomas Christmas Window. Brown Thomas is one of the few Cork stores to stock ‘Gant’ clothing
