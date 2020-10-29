Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post 29 October 2020 By Tom Collins tom@TheCork.ie News in Photos With 56 days to go until Christmas, Brown Thomas Cork officially kicked off festivities by unveiling its highly anticipated Christmas windows on Thursday 29th October. Pictured at the unveiling of the magical windows Luke McCarthy from Old Youghal Road, checks out the Brown Thomas Christmas Window.Pictures Gerard McCarthy Photography Pictures Gerard McCarthy Photography Pictures Gerard McCarthy Photography With 56 days to go until Christmas, Brown Thomas Cork officially kicked off festivities by unveiling its highly anticipated Christmas windows on Thursday 29th October.Pictures Gerard McCarthy Photography Pictures Gerard McCarthy Photography Pictures Gerard McCarthy Photography Pictures Gerard McCarthy Photography With 56 days to go until Christmas, Brown Thomas Cork officially kicked off festivities by unveiling its highly anticipated Christmas windows on Thursday 29th October.Pictures Gerard McCarthy Photography Pictured at the unveiling of the magical windows Luke McCarthy from Old Youghal Road, checks out the Brown Thomas Christmas Window.Pictures Gerard McCarthy Photograph Pictured at the unveiling of the magical windows Sisters Anna and Ellie O’Regan from Silversprings, checks out the Brown Thomas Christmas Window.Pictures Gerard McCarthy Photography Pictured at the unveiling of the magical windows Jack Daly from Silversprings, checks out the Brown Thomas Christmas Window. Brown Thomas is one of the few Cork stores to stock ‘Gant’ clothingPictures Gerard McCarthy Photography With 56 days to go until Christmas, Brown Thomas Cork officially kicked off festivities by unveiling its highly anticipated Christmas windows on Thursday 29th October.Pictures Gerard McCarthy Photography Brown Thomas Cork unveils Traditional Christmas Window Display added by TheCork.ie on 29th October, 2020View all posts by TheCork.ie → Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media