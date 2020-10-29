Irish Water improvement works in Rathpeacon may cause disruption to water supply in the area tomorrow

29 October 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Water works to improve supply to customers in the Rathpeacon area of Cork may cause disruption to water supply from 11:30 to 17:30 tomorrow, Friday 30 October. Customers in the Monard, Killeens, Rathpeacon and Kilcully areas may be impacted. These critical connection works are required to complete the water main replacement project in Rathpeacon.

During these essential planned works, homes and businesses in the Monard, Killeens, Rathpeacon and Kilcully areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following these improvement works, water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills in the network.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1850 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme which will, over the next 4 years, see €500 million invested to reduce the level of leakage across the country by fixing and replacing ageing water mains. This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment, our growing population and economy.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/

