Tesco Ireland creates over 1,150 new jobs

News in brief: photos Tesco Ireland is delighted to announce with An Taoiseach Michel Martin T.D. that it will create 1,150 new roles to support business operations in the run up to Christmas 2020. Of these roles, 450 are full-time permanent roles available nationwide with 120 of them in Cork. 700 temporary roles are being created to assist with a safe and easy shopping trip during the Christmas trading period. Recruitment for the new roles has already begun and applicants can apply at Tesco.ie/careers. With 13,000 colleagues employed across 151 stores, distribution centres and head office, Tesco is one of the largest private sector employers in Ireland.Pictured at the soon to reopen store at Douglas Shopping Centre, returning colleagues, Ber Fahy and Bernadette Williamson, welcoming the announcement with An Taoiseach Micheal Martin T.D.Photo: Cathal Noonan Pictured at the soon to reopen store at Douglas Shopping Centre, returning colleagues welcomed the announcement with An Taoiseach Micheal Martin T.D. including Dermot Hever, store manager.Photo: Cathal Noonan Pictured at the national announcement of the creation of 1,150 new jobs by Tesco Ireland, An Taoiseach Micheal Martin T.D. meets Louise O'Keefe, one of the many colleagues redeployed to other stores in Cork during the yearlong closure who are now back in store, preparing to welcome customers in line with Covid-19 safety protocols.Photo: Cathal Noonan