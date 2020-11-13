CORK’S BIGGEST TOWN: Carrigaline relief road gets construction funding

13 November 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South Central Minister Michael McGrath has welcomed confirmation of funding for the construction of the planned inner western relief road in Carrigaline.

Minister McGrath was speaking after receiving confirmation that the awarding of the contract for the construction of the relief road had been approved.

Minister McGrath said: “The Carrigaline Inner Relief Road will be funded by the Urban Regeneration & Development Fund which a Government Scheme administered by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.”

“This is very welcome news for the Carrigaline area. As a local representative, I have worked with the Cork County Council for the past number of years to ensure this project continued to progress. The project had progressed through all the various stages and the final hurdle – the awarding of the construction contract – has now been cleared. Construction work on the ground is expected to start as soon as the contractor can mobilise, possibly before year end, but certainly by early new year.

“In parallel with the construction of the relief road, a new Public Realm and Waterfront design scheme is being prepared for the existing town centre. A Transportation Strategy is being prepared for Carrigaline which will set out significant proposals for the future of the Town. I look forward to seeing these developments enhance Carrigaline in the months and years ahead.

