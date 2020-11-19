Bike Repair Stations – added to greenway on pilot scheme

19 November 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council’s trial installation of bike repair stations on the Cork Harbour Greenway, at both Passage West and on the Carrigaline to Crosshaven section, will allow cyclists to carry out minor repairs and pump tyres while on the go.

The popular route, used by leisure trippers and commuters alike, has seen 157,739 users accessing it at Passage West, 129,731 at Carrigaline and a further 95,601 at Crosshaven during the last twelve months alone.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley welcomed the pilot project saying,

“The public Cycle Repair and Pump Station will give Greenway users the opportunity to repair bikes and pump tires conveniently. Many commuters use this route as a sustainable way of getting to work and Cork County Council is keen to support more sustainable modes of travel. The stations have all the tools needed to carry out simple repairs and make an unwelcome puncture a lot less hassle.”

Each Repair Station is equipped with 10 tools, whether to pump a tyre, repair a frame, tighten a saddle or fix a chain; screwdrivers, adjustable spanners, skateboard tools, wrenches, hex key sets and tyre levers, are all available to use.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, commented,