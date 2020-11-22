Michael Flatley’s auction

22 November 2020

By Elaine Murphy

What: Auction of selected contents from Michael Flatley’s Castlehyde House, near Fermoy, Co Cork

When: Thursday 26 November 2020, 10.00-13.00 & 14.00-17.00

Sheppard’s auction house of Durrow, Co Laois will hold a “a residue sale” of the contents of Michael Flatley’s Castlehyde estate on November 26 and 27.

More than 700 items from the Irish American dancer’s home will be up for sale during the live online auction, including medieval-style suits of armour, rifles, a billiard table, and neoclassical Roman busts.

The items in the auction are “surplus to requirements in the newly-devised decorative scheme” of the home.

Michael Flatley purchased the 12 bedroom Castlehyde in 1999 for €4 million, the spent an estimated €30 million on its refurbishment. The mansion, and its contents, were put on the market in 2015 for €20 million. The estate was withdrawn from the market in 2017 and relaunched in 2018 with a lesser asking price of €12.5 million, according to the Irish Times. Historically, Castlehyde was the seat of the Hyde family, which included Douglas Hyde who was the 1st President of Ireland, after the nation gained independence.

