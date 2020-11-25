Outdoor Christmas decorations for Greenways and Walkways

25 November 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Festive additions to routes across the county as part of A Real Cork Christmas

Cork County Council has announced plans to decorate hundreds of kilometres of Slí na Croí walkways with the familiar colours of Cork and Christmas. Teams from Cork County Council, Tidy Towns Committees and local community volunteers will decorate local walkways with red and white ribbons, along with festive and uplifting messages.

Outdoor exercise has become extremely popular throughout the year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic with Cork County Council continuing to encourage persons of all ages and abilities to walk for leisure and good health under the current Keep Well campaign.

Mayor of Cork County, Cllr Mary Linehan-Foley said,

“The hundreds of kilometres of dedicated walkways are a real example of the importance of communal areas within our communities across County Cork. They enable people to get out and exercise, knowing they can do it safely in the open air with ample space. Getting out of the house has been challenging because of the restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and perhaps this will become even more important in the run up to Christmas. I would like to thank the volunteers, the Tidy Towns committees and Council staff across the county who have helped bring the red and white of Cork, Christmas and Santa Claus to every corner of our county and I encourage everyone to join in.”

Thousands of metres of red and white ribbon have been distributed to communities across Cork to add a little extra Christmas cheers to these walkways, as families exercise during the festive period. Council staff in Mallow have also been adding meaningful signs to their walking routes, with messages such ranging from a simple “Happy Christmas” to “Not all storms come to ruin your life, some come to clear your path”.

Tim Lucey, Chief Executive of Cork County Council said