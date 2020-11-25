Water Off in parts of Cork City Centre for up to 6 hours #PlannedEssentialWorks #PlanInPlace

25 November 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Irish Water is working to deliver water main improvement works in Shandon Street in order to ensure a safe, secure water supply for residents and businesses in the city.

As part of these works customers in the following areas may experience some disruption to water supply for a 6-hour window from 19.00 on Thursday 26 November until 01.00 on Friday 27 November:

Shandon Street, Blarney Street, Cattle Market Avenue, Dominick Street, Old Friary Place, John Redmond Street, Church Street, Fair Street, Francis Street, Mulgrave Place, Rowland’s Lane, Waggett’s Lane, Lloyd’s Lane, Moylan’s Lane, Romans Walk, O’Connell Square, Exchange Street, Bob and Joan’s Walk, Roman Street, Eason’s Hill, Chapel Street, Eason’s Avenue, Cathedral Avenue, Courtney’s Avenue, Church Avenue, Cathedral Walk, Gerald Griffin Street, O’Connell Street, Watercourse Road, Great William O’Brien Street, Commons Road, Spring Lane, Thomas Davis Street, Corkeran’s Quay, Shandon and surrounding areas in Cork City.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of these works with local diversions signposted

During these essential planned works, homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following these improvement works, water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1850 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme which will, over the next 4 years, see €500 million invested to reduce the level of leakage across the country by fixing and replacing ageing water mains. This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/