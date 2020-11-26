PODCAST: History of Ford Factory, The Marina, Cork City

26 November 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Henry Ford and Son: The Cork Connection – by the Local Studies Department of Cork County Council’s Library and Arts Service

The Ford Motor Assembly plant in Cork holds special memories for both the workforce and the general population of the city.

For over 60 years “Ford’s” – as it was known in the plural – was a way of life as well as a business concern and this podcast is based on an exhibition that was put together by Cork County Library’s Local Studies Department in 2017 to mark the centenary of the company’s arrival in Cork. With thanks to Kieran Wyse and Rory Bunce, all those with an interest in County Cork’s connection with Ford will find this a fascinating listen https://soundcloud.com/user-500658861/henry-ford-son-the-cork-connection