GREENING THE CITY: 10 new neighbourhood parklets for Cork City

27 November 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council has announced the locations of 10 new parklets it will be providing throughout Cork City as part of the ‘Re-imagining Cork’ programme.

Funded by the National Transport Authority, under the Government’s stimulus programme, Cork City Council is implementing a suite of initiatives under the ‘Reimagine Cork’ programme, including improved cycle lanes, pedestrian facilities and the provision of 10 parklets to enhance greening of the city and to improve the attractiveness of the city to pedestrians.

In early September, a call-out was made to Business owners, institutions, neighbourhood organisations, and other community-based groups to become a ‘parklet partner’. Cork City Council is providing the funding and installation of each parklet whilst the parklet partner will oversee its day-to-day upkeep and planting.

Working with social enterprise ‘Benchspace’, the new parklets will be installed over the next number of weeks at the following locations:

Three Piggies Cafe, Union Quay Quay Co-op Shop and Vegetarian Restaurant, Sullivan’s Quay Imperial Hotel, South Mall Butter Museum, Shandon (in partnership with Shandon Area Renewal Association) Civic Trust House, Pope’s Quay Lavit Gallery, Wandesford Quay Main Street, Ballincollig (in partnership with Ballincollig Tidy Towns) Main Street, Douglas (in partnership with Douglas Tidy Towns) Crestfield Open Air Shopping Centre, Glanmire (in partnership with Glanmire Area Community Association) Muskerry Arms, The Square, Blarney

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Joe Kavanagh said: