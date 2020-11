29 November 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Many people have heard of ‘The Burning of Cork’ of 11th and 12th December 1920. It’s in the news this week as the 100th-anniversary approaches. Check out these two videos from YouTube to learn more about this important event in the history of Cork City.

A modern documentary

An older audio-only first hand account from 1960