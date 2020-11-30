Cork County’s Colourful Heritage Book Returns

30 November 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Following the success of Cork County Council’s original ‘The Colourful Heritage of County Cork’ bilingual colouring book, a second volume has now been launched as part of the Council’s ‘Keep Well’ wellbeing campaign.

Volume Two of the popular series features 30 brand new sites from across the county, from Bandon and Buttevant to Kanturk and Youghal. Supported by The Heritage Council and the Creative Ireland Programme, the publication is bilingual in both Irish and English and covers a wide range of culture and heritage, from craft and archaeology to biodiversity and maritime heritage.

Members of the public were invited to contribute drawings of heritage and cultural sites, while the Council also worked with illustrators to complete the latest addition to ‘The Heritage of County Cork’ series, combining culture and heritage with colour and creativity.

Welcoming the publication, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley said

“This fantastic publication provides Corkonians near and far, and prospective future visitors, the opportunity to connect with the heritage of Cork County from the comfort of home. Thanks to the amazing public contribution there are illustrations for all ages and abilities, as well as fascinating insights into our heritage. Whether you’re looking for a quiet activity for yourself, or a fun family night, ‘The Colourful Heritage of County Cork Volume Two’ is an excellent companion to switching off, keeping well and staying active during the restrictions.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey noted

“Cork County Council is committed to preserving, promoting and supporting our heritage in all its forms. The size of Cork County means we have a rich diversity of built, natural and cultural heritage to celebrate in our communities. This latest publication will provide a great resource for the people of Cork and future visitors for years to come.”

The Colourful Heritage of County Cork – Volume Two is available to download on Cork County Council’s website at www.corkcoco.ie. A limited number of printed copies are available free of charge. To request a copy of the new release or the original publication, simply email cork.heritage@corkcoco.ie.

The publication forms part of Cork County Council’s “Keep Well” Campaign, which aims to provide resources, advice and support on maintaining mental and physical health this winter. These resources are available on https://www.corkcoco.ie/en/keeping-well-your-community and are promoted across the Council’s social media channels.