FREE COMPETITION: Win a hamper with Aircoach

14 December 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Aircoach is asking you to nominate your friends or family who can’t make it home this Christmas to be in with a chance of winning them a ‘Nostalgic Tastes of Ireland Gift Hamper’ from Carrolls Irish Gifts, packed with lots of iconic Irish snacks, with everything from Barry’s Tea to Ballymaloe Relish and of course Ireland’s favourite crisps, biscuits, chocolate and so much more. To nominate someone to be in with a chance of receiving a hamper, visit Aircoach’s social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter where you can nominate someone daily.

For the past 21 years, travelling with Aircoach has almost become a festive tradition as the last leg in the journey for many millions of Irish expats as they made their way home for Christmas from across the world. From a usually brimming Dublin Airport, Aircoach witnessed the joy and excitement as people stepped foot on Irish soil on their journey home to family and friends.

For the majority of Irish nationals living abroad, the journey home for Christmas is not an option this year, another difficult impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as we soon close the curtains on 2020, a year we won’t forget.

Having played its part in bringing people home for Christmas for so many years, Aircoach knows the importance of home which is why they have teamed up with Carrolls Irish Gifts to send a ‘Nostalgic Tastes of Ireland Gift Hamper’ to a number of Irish nationals living abroad this Christmas.

Commenting on the initiative, Dervla McKay, Managing director of Aircoach said, “It has been a year that people have realised we need family more than ever and unfortunately, many people won’t be able to travel home this December. Coming home for Christmas is always a magical and joyous occasion and for those that won’t be coming home, we wanted to do something special to spread some cheer and happiness by sending a taste of home to some Irish living abroad. We hope it will help to put a smile on peoples faces as they enjoy our most nostalgic Irish treats.”

Nominations are open until December 19th and winners will be announced daily. The giveaway is also part of Aircoach’s 12 Days of Christmas campaign with a number of additional prizes to be won as well. Those who nominate a winner will have the opportunity to send a special note with the hamper to their loved one. Find Aircoach on Facebook – @aircoach.ie or on Instagram @goaircoach.

For further information on Aircoach, visit aircoach.ie