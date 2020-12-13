Taoiseach goes back to school

13 December 2020, Sunday

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh, attended the launch of a Commemoration Garden at the North Monastery Secondary School by An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, TD at lunchtime today.

The Commemoration Garden is a project being undertaken by the school’s History Club, under the direction of teacher, Mr Shane Ryan.

The three Republican Lord Mayors of the key 1920’s period in History – Tomas Mac Curtain, Terence Mac Swiney and Donal Óg O’Callaghan – were all former pupils of the North Monastery.

The Commemoration Garden project is part of the school’s year-long programme to commemorate the historic events of 1920 and the important role played by the North Monastery. The project is supported by the Cork City Council Commemoration Fund 2020.

At the North Monastery, An Taoiseach had brief meetings with:

Transition Year Student, Eric Sheehan, who designed a specially commissioned sculpture of the three Lord Mayors, The well known academic and author Dr Aodh Quinlivan, who has written “The Forgotten Lord Mayor – Donal Óg O’Callaghan 1920-1924” as part of the City Council’s 1920 Commemorations Programme (An Taoiseach wrote the foreword for the book).

Teacher and students of the Polish School hosted in the North Monastery each weekend. The school is funded by the Polish Government to support Polish culture and language for 2nd-generation Polish children resident in the region.