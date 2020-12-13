Taoiseach goes back to school

13 December 2020, Sunday
By Elaine Murphy
The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh, attended the launch of a Commemoration Garden at the North Monastery Secondary School by An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, TD at lunchtime today.

The Commemoration Garden is a project being undertaken by the school’s History Club, under the direction of teacher, Mr Shane Ryan.

The three Republican Lord Mayors of the key 1920’s period in History – Tomas Mac Curtain, Terence Mac Swiney and Donal Óg O’Callaghan – were all former pupils of the North Monastery.

The Commemoration Garden project is part of the school’s year-long programme to commemorate the historic events of 1920 and the important role played by the North Monastery. The project is supported by the Cork City Council Commemoration Fund 2020.

At the North Monastery, An Taoiseach had brief meetings with:

Transition Year Student, Eric Sheehan, who designed a specially commissioned sculpture of the three Lord Mayors, The well known academic and author Dr Aodh Quinlivan, who has written “The Forgotten Lord Mayor – Donal Óg O’Callaghan 1920-1924” as part of the City Council’s 1920 Commemorations Programme (An Taoiseach wrote the foreword for the book).

Teacher and students of the Polish School hosted in the North Monastery each weekend. The school is funded by the Polish Government to support Polish culture and language for 2nd-generation Polish children resident in the region.

Pictured with An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, TD are pupils Corey Murphy, Evan Green and Kyle Morey, all members of the school’s History Club.
Pic: Brian Lougheed
Pic: Brian Lougheed
Pic: Brian Lougheed
Pic: Brian Lougheed
Pic: Brian Lougheed
An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, TD, looking at a photo of the 1945 winning Harty Cup hurling team. The Taoiseach’s uncle played in the victorious team.
Pic: Brian Lougheed
Pic: Brian Lougheed
An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, TD, is presented with a gift and a Christmas card by Polish School pupils Wiktoria Daniec and Julia Chojna.
Pic: Brian Lougheed
An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, TD, sits in with pupiols at class in the Polish School, hosted in the North Monastery each weekend.
Pic: Brian Lougheed
Pic: Brian Lougheed

