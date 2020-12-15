The Glucksman presents artworks across Cork city as part of Cork City Council’s 1920 centenary celebrations

15 December 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

100 Years of Change is an innovative outreach and online project from the Glucksman. Original works of art from the University College Cork Art Collection have been loaned to community centres and libraries in five different Cork neighbourhoods so that people can experience an exhibition a little closer to home.

As well as these local displays, the Glucksman is presenting a series of short films on its website featuring artists, academics and historians that invite viewers to discover more about the artworks and the history of Cork city.

Launching the project in Hollyhill Library, the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Joe Kavanagh recognised the value of creative experiences for all citizens:“I would encourage everyone to get out there and look at these artistic works. It’s wonderful to see, it’s refreshing to see. Art is alive and well in Cork. Art belongs to everybody, art is part of our lives and we are so lucky in Cork to have this exhibition which invites us to consider the many changes that our city has undergone over the past 100 years.”

Exhibited at locations that allow for safe and personal viewing, the artworks address themes such as health, technology, housing, domestic living and women’s rights and provide a fantastic opportunity to reflect on the transformation of Cork over the last century.

Director of the Glucksman, Professor Fiona Kearney said: “Throughout the pandemic, the Glucksman has been devising new ways to reach local and global audiences. With the support of Cork City Council, we are thrilled to bring original works of art out into the community and to present 10 short films on our website. Through both online and offsite activities, we can truly celebrate 100 Years of Change in Cork city.” www.glucksman.org/ 100yearsofchange

The artworks are on display at locations across the city until 31 January 2021 at:

Ballyphehane/Togher Community Development Project;

Bishopstown Library;

Hollyhill Library;

Mahon Community Centre;

and St. Brendan’s Community Centre.

100 Years of Change is funded by Cork City Council 2020 Commemoration Fund in association with the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.