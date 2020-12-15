@BallymaloeFoods to donate Meals and Relish to @FoodCloud

15 December 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Download your free Christmas Recipes Downloadable Booklet before December 18th at https://ballymaloefoods.ie/christmas-ballymaloe/

The COVID-19 pandemic poses unprecedented challenges this Christmas, and it has been exceptionally hard for individuals and charities. Christmas has historically been a critical time when it comes to fundraising and will now take on added significance this year. With this in mind, Ballymaloe Foods has partnered with Food Cloud to try help out those who are most in need this Christmas.

They have also just launched their Free Christmas Recipe Booklet with 14 delicious festive recipes and ideas for tasty starters, sides and desserts. Christmas will still taste special with the Ballymaloe signature Christmas sausage roll garland, vegan nut roast, white chocolate and cranberry and prosecco fudge cake and lots more! For EVERY download of this Booklet, the team will donate a jar of their world-famous Ballymaloe Relish to Food Cloud who will distribute these jars to local charities and community groups in Ireland for Christmas.

Maxine Hyde general manager of Ballymaloe Foods said: