Cork based @VeloRoasters ‘BMX Blend’ Coffee to be stocked in @DunnesStores

27 December 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

In welcome news for the local Irish food industry, Cork based Velo Coffee Roasters has announced a successful deal with Irish supermarket chain Dunnes Stores. Over the coming weeks, their award-winning roast, ‘BMX’ will be on the shelves nationwide.

Founded in 2017, Velo Coffee Roasters is a multi award-winning business that roast a mix of single origins along with their own original blends in their roastery on the fringe of Cork City.

Quality and traceability are key for these artisan roasters. Once they choose the finest beans, they are then roasted to best highlight the characteristics of each coffee before they are either sold to various shops and cafes or in their online shop.

Their award winning ‘Velo BMX’ roast will be hitting Dunnes Stores shelves nationwide just in time for Christmas. Business owner, Rob Horgan said “the Velo team are not just excited, but very proud to see our hand-roasted coffee go from strength to strength.”

‘Velo BMX’ uses single origin beans sourced from Brazil. “We get the beans from of our favourite producers in the town of Monte Carmelo in Brazil” says Horgan. It has rich notes of dark chocolate, caramel, and roasted nuts. With a creamy body and medium acidity, this coffee has a well-balanced sweetness with a long-lasting finish. When shopping in Dunnes Stores, you will be able to choose from both whole bean and ground bags of coffee.

“Coffee is experiencing a boom worldwide, consumers are becoming more educated on what is good quality coffee and this is leading them to investing in home brewing and a better experience when it comes to coffee” says Horgan. Globally, the worldwide coffee market was worth over $100 billion in 2019 and that is expected to rise to $155 billion by 2026.

Velo Coffee Roasters is fast growing local business, thanks to their online business and increasing retail presence, they are currently one of Ireland’s top coffee roasters. In 2020 Velo has again won multiple National & International Quality Awards “We’re excited about investing in the company and team over the coming months, by getting a new roaster, new packing facilities and creating more job opportunities around the business, we plan to bring it to the next level again” concluded Horgan.