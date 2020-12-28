28 December 2020

By Bryan Smyth

Some 880 new jobs in Cork were supported by Industrial Development Authority and Enterprise Ireland in 2020

Increased investment in Ireland is key to seeing Ireland through the Brexit storm, a Cork North Central Fine Gael TD has said.

Cork North Central Deputy Burke noted that the Industrial Development Authority, or IDA, and Enterprise Ireland have together supported the creation of 880 jobs throughout Cork this year.

Deputy Burke said: “As the only remaining native English speaking country in the European Union using common law, with a highly skilled workforce, our economy has and will continue to benefit hugely from organisations who want to open or grow a European hub.

“Organisations such as the Industrial Development Authority and Enterprise Ireland are dedicated to promoting investment in Ireland, and together have supported some 880 jobs in Cork this year.

‘’The jobs created for Cork include jobs created by Pfizer and Amazon for their operations in Ireland.

“Nationally, 12,686 jobs were announced this year by the 26 companies supported by the IDA and 753 jobs from 7 companies supported by Enterprise Ireland, so it is clear that the future is bright for Ireland post-Brexit.

“Companies of all sizes, from Mastercard and TikTok who announced 1,500 and 1,100 jobs respectively, to Triggerfish and CitySwift, who added 60 and 50 jobs respectively, have all brought significant job opportunities to all corners of Ireland.

“That companies elected to grow in Cork during as hard a year as 2020 shows very promising signs for the future of our job market.

“Enterprise Ireland and the IDA partner with established companies to help them grow their operations in Ireland.

“Ireland has been preparing for Brexit for some years now, businesses have prepared for customs checks, diversified their export destinations and we have also diversified our foreign direct investment.

“These measures will ensure that we are as protected as possible from the worst effects of Brexit as they become clear in 2021.

“What is already clear is that Ireland’s dedication to the European Union will see us through this and any further crises we may face in the coming years.

“Our EU Membership makes us an attractive destination for investment and trade, and this will only grow in the coming years.

“Ireland is part of the EU, this will not change and we will continue to reap the rewards from our membership post-Brexit”, Deputy Burke concluded.