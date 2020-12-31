VIDEO: New Year message from President of Ireland Micheal D Higgins

31 December 2020
By Tom Collins
File photo shows image of Michael D by Artist Mick O’Dea

“As we emerge from the year of Covid it is appropriate that we remember all those who have departed from us during the year, and those they have left behind and who did not have the opportunity of grieving for them in the way that is so traditional, and so central to Irish life.

As a gesture to them both, and on behalf of all of us, Sabina and I are so pleased to have Dan McCabe perform ‘The Parting Glass’ as we leave this tough year behind.

May we wish you all a year of health and fulfilment in 2021.

Beir Beannacht d’on bhliain nua.”

