Liam Kearney appointed Head of Academy at Cork City!

10 January 2021

Cork City FC are delighted to announce the appointment of Liam Kearney as the club’s Head of Academy.

Kearney comes into the role after Colin Healy took over as the club’s new first team manager, and he told CorkCityFC.ie that he was happy to be back at City: “I really enjoyed my time with the club as a player and, more recently, as a coach. I worked alongside Colin in the academy for three years, managing the Under 17s, and there are good structures, good coaches and good players there, so I am really looking forward to getting back involved.”

“We have seen a lot of players progress through the academy into the first team over the last couple of years, and I want to ensure that this continues. It is vital for the club that there is a very close relationship between the academy and the first team, and that players can see the pathway that exists. It is a really exciting opportunity, and one I am really looking forward to.”

Declan Carey, Chairman of Cork City FC, welcomed Kearney’s appointment, saying: “With Colin stepping up to the first team, it was crucial that we made the right appointment to take over this role and build on the good work that has been done in the academy in recent years. Liam is an excellent coach, and he has a great knowledge of the academy already having managed the Under 17s for a number of years, so he is a great fit for the role. Our academy has been very successful in recent years, and we are confident that Liam will continue to set high standards for our young players into the future.”

Commenting on the appointment, Colin Healy said: “I am delighted to welcome Liam back to the club. He has worked in the academy before, he knows the players and he knows the staff, so he will fit right in. We have a lot of academy players who have followed the pathway through to the first team, and we want to continue doing that, so I am looking forward to working closely with Liam on that. It is great to have him back.”