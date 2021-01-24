CORK’s New UNIVERSITY: hosting 25 workshops for Start-Ups #Business #GownMeetsTown

24 January 2021

By Elaine Murphy

Business News: Beyond IoT at Munster Technological University

Beyond IoT, the digital revolution virtual conference, will take place on Monday next, January 25th hosted by Munster Technological University’s Nimbus Centre. Now in its fourth year, Beyond IoT has always been about providing a platform for organisations to upskill, network, and grow their business. This year there are twenty-five free workshops to attend at Beyond IoT.

There has always been a strong emphasis on workshops at the conference. Based on positive feedback from 2020, Beyond IoT welcomes back global giants Arrow Electronics and Microsoft for Start-Ups who take start-ups through the processes for harnessing new tech, creating a collaborative ecosystem and the plethora of funding opportunities available. There are speakers from across all industries that highlight how to target and enter the markets in the US and Asia and sharing their own failures, successes, and deep visionary ideas on what’s coming in 2021 and beyond.

Each workshop offers something exciting and of value to attendees: “AI Saves Lives” – Randy Waters. Randy is CEO & Founder of ‘PredictView’ a digital health and AI technology company. It provides a predictive intelligence SaaS platform that detects behavioural health issues from online communications of up to millions of corporate employees and military veterans for timely intervention and treatment. Depression, substance abuse, and other behavioural illness issues were already at crisis levels before the COVID pandemic, and have become far worse since. With PredictView, organizations, and healthcare systems can better detect behavioural issues early so that treatment can be provided to save lives. “New Ideas in a Crowded App Market” – Jordan Scott. Jordan Scott is a decision-making entrepreneur and content creator. She is the founder, CEO and Chief Editor of Cobble , an app designed to help people make better, faster decisions together. Jordan graduated from NYU’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study in 2015. She began her career as a news associate at CBS This Morning before launching her start-up. To date, she has raised $3 million in seed funding, with thousands of users who have swiped over 200k times on dates and experiences and is quickly expanding Cobble’s offerings and to new cities adapting to culture. Jordan has been profiled in Forbes , FOX 5 Good Day New York , and more. In 2017, Jordan created idk tonight , a website and newsletter that provides NYC couples with curated date night plan. Cobble is the first app that supports couples in “life after the swipe.” “Have a Balanced Life” – Glenn Gow. Glenn has been a CEO and board member of four companies & is currently a board member and CEO coach. He recently served as an Operating Partner at Clear Ventures – a VC firm whose partners have produced 34 exits yielding $52 billion from 8 IPOs and 24 acquisitions. As a board observer for Clear Ventures portfolio companies, he was responsible for helping CEOs accelerate growth. When he is not coaching CEOs, his specialty is working as a board member to help guide companies through technology disruptions, especially AI. He has advised numerous leading tech companies including Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft and many more, on strategy. “A Fish out of Water, Making it Happen” – James Garrett & Jack Garrett. Father and son duo James & Jack are available to talk to from a real entrepreneur perspective with great ideas and no technology experience – see how tech and funding is done. James Garrett is a strategic business leader who currently serves as the General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at ApiJect Systems, Corp., a medical technology company that is working to develop surge capacity for supplying vaccines and medicines in individual doses for injection. Garrett is a young entrepreneur and inventor who currently serves as the Managing Director of G3 Marine, a family-owned business dedicated to developing innovative and conservation minded products in the marine and water-sports industries. “US Market Entry – For Fast Growing Start-Ups” – Louis Lehot . Louis operates an elite boutique law firm platform designed to serve innovative entrepreneurs and their investors with legal strategies and solutions that make sense. He regularly acts as company-side counsel in mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, spin-offs, strategic investments and joint ventures. Louis leads a multi-disciplinary team of expert lawyers in sales to strategic and financial buyers, excelling in cross-border deals where structure and execution are key. Clients prize Louis for his blend of Wall Street expertise, Silicon Valley experience and multi-cultural background, as well has his ability to offer strategic counselling that is always practical, commercial, cost-effective and tailored to each client’s specific circumstances.

For the full list of workshops, to purchase an attendee pass or find out more about the agenda see www.beyondiot.ie