Irish Water to begin work on new wastewater treatment plant in Coachford, Co. Cork

24 January 2021

By Elaine Murphy

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, is constructing a new wastewater treatment plant and upgrading the sewer network in Coachford, Co. Cork. Works on this essential project are progressing in accordance with the current Level 5 Covid 19 restrictions and will begin next week. The project will be delivered by Electrical & Pump Services Ltd (EPS) who are working on behalf of Irish Water.

A Road Opening Licence has been granted by Cork County Council and the works are scheduled to begin on Monday 25th of January 2021 and continue until Saturday 3rd of April 2021. In order for the works to progress safely and efficiently, EPS intends to implement a lane closure and a Stop/Go Traffic Management System throughout the main street of Coachford village to facilitate the construction of the sewerage network upgrades. 100m sections of the road will be affected at any one time during the works and local access will be maintained throughout the duration of the works. Signage will also be erected to show access points as works take place and EPS will liaise with the community during the course of the project.

Speaking about the project, Infrastructure Regional Delivery Lead, Séamus Glynn said,

“This project is hugely important for Coachford and its future development. The works represents a €6m investment by Irish Water which will see a new wastewater treatment plant being built, along with upgrades to the sewer network itself. This will ensure the areas wastewater is treated effectively, it will protect the environment while also supporting economic and social development”

