How to get a temp job in Aldi? #Jobs

24 January 2021

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Did you know that a massive 460,000 people are now receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, each week?

This is costing the state €138 million each week. The number of people receiving a PUP payment last week represented an increase of 61,715 (over 15%) from the week prior. There is some positive news, in that 5,042 people closed their PUP claims to return to work, but 5,000 out of 460,000 does not make for a positive trend.

The sector with the highest number of people receiving PUP this week is Accommodation and Food Service activities (110,351). If you were in that sector and are looking for work then you might be interested to know that – separate to its permanent recruitment – Aldi also recruits for temp roles (which they defined as less than 4 months).

Aldi Ireland uses two “recruitment partners” who you can contact directly

Flexsource Recruitment

Email your CV: LISwords@flexsource.ie

Website: https://flexsource.ie/

&