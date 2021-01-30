Nominations invited for County Cork Mayor’s Community Awards 2021

30 January 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The closing date for submission of nominations is Wednesday, 10th February 2021

The annual Mayor’s Community Awards for Cork County will take place on Wednesday, March 24th and this year will move to an online celebration to mark the outstanding contributions made by individuals and community and voluntary groups across the county.

There are two categories in which to nominate: Community and Voluntary Groups and Individuals. Mayor Linehan Foley will present a total of 11 Awards; which include 9 divisional awards, 3 for each of County Cork’s North, South and West divisions with two overall awards, one for an individual and one for a group.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley is encouraging individuals and voluntary groups to contact their local Councillor or Public Participation Network (PPN) representatives to suggest nominees for this year’s awards,

“The Mayor’s Community Awards have been held each year since 2013, with the exception of 2020, due to the pandemic, and the event is a very special occasion where we get to formally recognise the best of our county’s goodwill, generosity and altruism. This year’s awards are particularly important as we celebrate the many selfless volunteers who have supported our communities, our vulnerable and those impacted in so many ways since the onset of Covid19. If there is a local hero or group that go above and beyond and that you feel deserves special acknowledgement, please do contact your local councillor or PPN rep to nominate them. Although our celebration will be a little different this year, it has never been more important to recognise those who have underpinned our response to the challenges of 2020.”

If you or your organisation would like to put yourself forward, or you know of a group, volunteer or someone special who has made a difference in 2020, contact your local County Councillor (there are 55) or a member of the Public Participation Network Secretariat. For further information, see www.corkcoco.ie