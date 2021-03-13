Interview with Svitlana Antonovich: well-known interior designer

13 March 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Business/Entertainment

Svitlana Antonovich is an expert in interior design, known for her authentic style and incorporation of art elements. Her extraordinary work got a prestige award at the International Property Awards and Retail Interior category. She was born into the family of architect and designer Andrei and Elena Antonovich in 1991 and continues her parents’ work, working for the benefit of the family company. Her family opened the first Antonovich Design studio in Kyiv in 2005. In 2012 family opened a Moscow studio branch. The Antonovich family moved to Kazakhstan in 2015. They decided to stay in Kazakhstan due to high demand and unique customer requests. Today, their offices are located in four countries – Kazakhstan, Ukraine, the UAE, and the United States.

In this interview, you will find out more about the designer’s philosophy and her signature style.

Svitlana, what are the basic rules for creating a well-curated space?

I always prefer to say that you should curate and not decorate the space. The objects should be cohesive and complement each other, creating harmony. The designing process should include assessing the preferred styles, creating an outline that reflects the style, and adding a dose of uniqueness. I go through each phase carefully to make a sophisticated home that matches the client’s wishes and preferences.

When designing rooms, Icat put the accent on high-end vibes, coziness, comfort, and creating an atmosphere that makes people happy. When working with a particular client, the designer’s job is to reflect their wishes and feelings. The goal is to make the clients feel like the home belongs to them and add a dose of personality. I consistently implement their ideas and interests while keeping things functional and convenient.

All of the accessories, furnishings, artwork, and colours embrace each other into creating a well-curated space, which suits the homeowner’s preferences and needs.

What are the basic principles of your designer work?

I highlight the natural beauty with magnificent panoramas and textures. The overall atmosphere should be of meaning for the owner, adding their personal stamp. Part of my design work is studying the surroundings to blend the interior with the exterior seamlessly. This helps me make decisions regarding lights, foliage, and horizon. When putting my initial idea to paper, I create the perfect harmony between design and art, accompanied by vintage, antique, and contemporary elements.

Are you oriented towards the future?

Absolutely. I support young talents in the art and design world, with hopes to create unique installations that become a part of the family’s heirloom. The interiors I create are a piece of art with a harmonious combination of elements, contributing to the unique style. It is essential to note that the outcome of my work represents the client’s wishes and preferences. I help them discover who they are and how to elevate their interior style.

How to create a balance between aesthetics and functionality?

In the designer world, we say that a space is balanced when the objects are strategically positioned for the best visual impact. The colours and lines shouldn’t clash and look busy for the eye. To enhance functionality, I always prefer to use multifunctional furnishing.

An elegant space is a well-curated mix of fabrics, furniture, and lighting. I like to play with textures and colour tones to bring a dose of dimension to the area. Every element needs to look like it was purposely positioned in its location.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

I would say that nature is my best source of inspiration. The wings of a butterfly and bird’s feathers have an intriguing colour palette, with only slight tonality differences. As an enormous scuba diving enthusiast, I love to observe the colourful fish and implement the unique colour in interior design. Other significant sources of inspiration are my travels, where I get to know different cultures and their art.

What are your predictions for the future of design?

VR will change the way interior designers work with clients. The advanced technologies will make it easy for clients to see how their homes will look and alter specific elements within a click.

You can review design works here.