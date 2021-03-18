Centenary of the Battle of Crossbarry

18 March 2021

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Battle of Crossbarry centenary on the 19th of March 1921

Donnchadh Ó Seaghdha of the Crossbarry & Kilmichael commemoration committee talks to the relatives – Seán Ó Céilleachair son of section commander Tom Kelleher at Crossbarry; Diarmuid Begley son of the piper of Crossbarry; Flor Begley; Murt Ó Súilleabháin who’s uncle Pat Ó Sullivan was killed at Upton and his aunt Kathy was carrying messages to flying column prior to Crossbarry Battle and Con O Callaghan who’s father Dan was involved in organising the attack and capture of Rosscarbery RIC barracks. A lot of ground covered it was a joy to facilitate – listen to them and have them converse in a nice easy leisurely way. If you haven’t time to listen in one go, you can delve into it in your own time also.

Four IRA volunteers died for Ireland that morning at Crossbarry Diarmuid Ó Laoghaire, Conchúr Ó Dálaigh, Peadar Ó Manacháin agus Cathail Ó Mhuirthile. Ar dheis Dé go raibh said uilig anois.

To see the video click the following link – Battle of Crossbarry centenary (on… – Donnchadh Ó Seaghdha | Facebook