Plant trees during ‘National Tree Week 2021’ March 21st to 27th

21 March 2021

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council, with thanks to the Tree Council of Ireland, has an availability of trees (Common and Silver Birch, Oak, Scots Pine and Alder) that can be provided to various groups, organisations and schools

National Tree Week is an initiative of the Tree Council of Ireland with the support of Coillte, and this year takes place from March 21st to 27th. It is a week to be proud of our trees; to learn about their folklore and their practical applications and to appreciate how important a healthy and diverse tree stock is particularly given increasing concerns regarding Climate. Cork County Council takes pride in the natural heritage of the County and has been supporting National Tree Week for many years.

Under normal circumstances, Communities, associations, workgroups and family groups get together and organise lots of tree planting events, making Ireland greener. Equally, schools get involved with class activities providing the children with an occasion to get out and explore the wonderful world of trees. This year, with Covid-19, things are different. The Tree Council of Ireland is mindful of government guidelines surrounding gatherings and asks that people remain conscious of the need to limit activities and to observe the restrictions in place.

As per previous years, Cork County Council, with thanks to the Tree Council of Ireland, has an availability of trees that can be provided to various groups, organisations and schools throughout the County to plant in their locality. The mix of trees available are Common and Silver Birch, Oak, Scots Pine and Alder. Cork County Council’s Heritage Unit is now seeking expressions of interest from groups looking to avail of trees as part of the National Tree Week Initiative. Over two dozen groups from throughout County Cork were allocated trees as part of Tree Week 2020 by Cork County Council and interest in Tree Week 2021 suggests a very high interest. For groups looking to avail of trees for planting and/or to simply find out more about our trees and Tree Week itself, email cork.heritage@corkcoco.ie or phone 021 4285905.

As part of National Tree Week 2021, much activity will be seen in a virtual capacity online, by visiting https://www.treecouncil.ie/nationaltreeweek and an exciting development for National Tree Week 2021 is a National Photography Competition. Participants are asked to take a photo of a tree they love, fill out the online entry form and confirm why this tree is their favourite (it must of course be a tree in Ireland and there is no shortage of good selections right here in the County of Cork!). The winning photographs will be displayed on the Tree Council of Ireland’s Website and there are also prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Closing date for entries is Saturday 27th March 2021 with the winner announced on Friday 2nd April – for more information visit https://www.treecouncil.ie/nationaltreeweek2021.