What do YOU think about Air Quality in Cork City? #PublicConsultation

21 March 2021

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council is putting its Draft Air Quality Strategy (2021-2026) out for consultation

The strategy outlines the actions that Cork City Council will undertake between 2021 and 2026 to reduce the concentrations of air pollutants in the city area; thereby positively impacting on the health and quality of life of residents and visitors.

Director of Operations, David Joyce said: “The Strategy builds on significant work being conducted by Cork City Council to develop a high-quality air monitoring system and to develop initiatives that will significantly lower the levels of pollutants in the air in the city”.

“Cork City Council is focussed on addressing air pollution and continues to enforce the prohibition on the sale of smoky fuel. Cork City Council wants sustainability, quality of life and resilience to be at the heart of our city as it grows,” he said.

Scope of the Strategy

Implementation of the Air Quality Strategy will involve the input of numerous departments within the City Council as well as contributions from external stakeholders. The actions set out to deliver the strategy have been separated into seven themes, namely;

Health and Well-being Air Monitoring Travel Electric Vehicles and Charging Infrastructure Regulation and Enforcement Green Infrastructure Research and Innovation.

The draft Air Quality Strategy is available at the Public Consultation Portal links below.

Have your say

Submissions or observations are invited from all and can be made by the following means: