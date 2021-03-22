€500,000 funding announced for link to Glengarriff Nature Reserve

22 March 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Funding for phase 1 of the new link to Glengariff Nature Reserve. This will begin the process of constructing a safe pedestrian and cycle link between Glengariff Village and Glengariff Nature Reserve.

More than €6 million has been announced for 14 large-scale projects under Measure 3 of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme. The investment involves a significant development of many of our most popular outdoor amenities such as trails, walkways, cycleways, and blueways throughout Ireland.

“This is an excellent investment for Glengariff and West Cork and will not just attract tourists but will provide an excellent outdoor recreation facility for everyone in the locality. It is very welcome to see such investment in West Cork and we will be looking for more projects like this to be funded in the coming years.” Rory Jackson, Cork South West Green Party representative.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, said:

“Outdoor recreation and activities play a key role in the development of sustainable tourism nationwide, and these projects will encourage tourists and locals alike to experience the unique Irish countryside and natural environment.”