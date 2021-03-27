SPORT: Kellie Harrington and David Gillick will be eVisiting Schools from now ’til Summer

27 March 2021
By Tom Collins
Irish world boxing champion Kellie Harrington and track and field Olympian, David Gillick will be “visiting” (online) homes and schools throughout West Cork and beyond over the coming months until summer holidays begin.

Joining the Fyffes Fit Squad team, Kellie and David will broadcast their approach to exercise and fitness in a 12-weeks programme intended to encourage children to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle.

Irish Olympic athlete, David Gillick and world boxing champion, Kellie Harrington have joined the Fyffes Fit Squad team to bring the message of fitness, healthy eating and an active lifestyle to children, parents and teachers between now and summer holidays. Their 12-week fitness programme will be broadcast in a series of videos to be viewed free online at www.fyffesfitsquad.ie

Created so parents and teachers can also participate, content will include new workout routines, warm-up exercises and cool-down stretches as well as tips on overall wellbeing and healthy-eating recipes.

Believed by Kellie and David to be “more important now during lockdown than at any time previously”, the 20-minutes long series of videos will see a new production released each Tuesday and Thursday all free to view on the www.fyffesfitsquad.ie website.

Said by Fyffes marketing manager, Emma Hunt-Duffy to be ‘a fun and easy way to keep children fit and active’, live Fit Squad sessions have been attended by almost 2,000 children in Cork schools since its launch three year ago.

