How to apply for Business funding from Cork County Council #COVID

28 March 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Business News: Small Business Assistance Scheme for Covid announced for County Cork Businesses

Interested businesses in County Cork operating from a ratable property can apply online through the Council’s Customer Service Portal, www.YourCouncil.ie. The closing date for receipt of applications for Quarter 1, 2021 is April 21st. The Council has established a dedicated helpline for queries on (021) 4208000 and email sbasc@corkcoco.ie

Cork County Council is calling on relevant businesses operating from commercially rated premises to avail of the Small Business Assistance Scheme for Covid (SBASC) fund which can assist with fixed costs following the ongoing impact of Covid-19 restrictions. This fund, launched by the Department of Enterprise, Trade & Employment, will supplement the €34 million awarded to County Cork businesses and administered by the Council under the Business Restart Grant Scheme.

The grant is available as a contribution towards fixed costs to assist a business to remain operational for an eventual re-opening. It is intended for businesses with operating costs that do not qualify for the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS), operated by the Revenue Commissioners. The scheme covers the period 1st January 2021 to 30th June 2021. Each eligible applicant will receive a payment of €4,000 with an additional payment of €4,000 from May 2021 to applicants continuing to meet the scheme eligibility criteria.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley welcomed the opening of online applications for the fund saying:

“The past twelve months have raised unforeseen challenges to every sector of life, and the resilience, adaptability and creativity abundant in Cork County have never been more important. This new Small Business Assistance Scheme will enable the Council to provide further support for small businesses, which play a vital role not just in our local economies, but in the fabric of social and community life throughout our towns and villages. I encourage Cork County businesses to check if they are eligible for this support, so that we can work together to restore our vibrant economy once restrictions allow.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey noted the Council’s continuing role in supporting business:

“While the last year has brought about many changes, Cork County Council has remained steadfast in pursuing its mission to support the businesses and communities of Cork County. The Small Business Assistance Scheme for Covid will add much needed support to local businesses in the county and enabling us to prepare, as a community, for our economic recovery. The Council’s support for businesses to date has seen close collaboration countywide through Project ACT, with the Council and its elected representatives, alongside the business and community groups of our towns and villages, developing targeted interventions to support our local economies. It has also seen €34 million provided as support to County Cork businesses through the Restart Grant and Restart Grant Plus, administered through our Economic Development, Enterprise and Tourism section. Our Local Enterprise Offices also continue to provide support to Small and Medium Enterprises. I hope to see a strong uptake of this new support in the county, which will make a meaningful difference to many businesses.”

