What does the OMS say about CBD?

6 April 2021

By Roger Jones

It seems we have seen CBD (also known as cannabidiol) products everywhere over the last five years. You can now legally find online CBD flowers from the best online CBD suppliers. But what does the international health organisation say about CBD?

World Health Organization declares CBD ready for use

Cannabidiol is one of many (at least 200) compounds of the cannabis plant.

At its Nov 2017 meeting, the World Health Organization Expert Committee on Drug Dependence (ECDD) concluded that, in its pure state, cannabidiol did not appear to have abuse potential or cause harm.

Not scheduling a substance means that it is not subject to strict international controls, including for production and supply. Its legal status in countries is something for national legislators to decide. Some countries have eased regulations around cannabidiol, to consider products containing CBD to be medical products. These include Australia, Canada, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

The health organisation and international authorities support CBD cannabis reclassification and the use of cannabis as medicine. It is, therefore, correct that the expert commission of the WHO recognises the effectiveness of medical cannabis.

