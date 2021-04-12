SOCCER: Cork City FC eeased to 10/1 from 6/1 to bounce back as Champions

12 April 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Punters are already turning their backs on Cork City’s chances of landing the First Division title after they suffered their second successive 1-0 defeat against Athlone.

A promising second-half display from Colin Healy’s men counted for nothing in the end after James Doona’s goal landed the spoils at Turner’s Cross to send the midlanders top of the early standings.

With a victory over second favourites Galway already under their belt, the chances of Adrian Carberry’s side topping the division come the end of the season are now rated at just 7/1 by BoyleSports from 16/1 at the start of the campaign. Cork City however have been pushed out to 10/1 from 6/1 after taking only three points from their opening nine available.

Favourites Shelbourne earned their first win of the season against outsiders Wexford, but have been eased slightly to 13/10 from 6/5, with Galway United (7/2) still their main dangers according to the betting ahead of their home clash with Treaty United on Friday.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We didn’t expect Athlone to be heading Cork City in the market at this early stage, but their strong start has seen them shorten into 7/1 from 16/1 while Colin Healy’s side are relatively friendless in the betting after two straight defeats. Shelbourne remain favourites, but they aren’t as popular as they were pre-season so many think it’s going to be an open race.”