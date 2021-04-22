Education politics in Cork’s largest town: Carrigaline

22 April 2021

Mary Bermingham

Sinn Féin’s Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire has written to the Minister for Education, urging her to intervene to secure a solution for Owenabue Educate Together National School. This comes following news that the permanent building promised to them was last week allocated by the Minister for the opening of a new special school for Cork.

Speaking today, the Cork South Central TD and Sinn Féin Education spokesperson said:

“With the announcement last week, the Minister for Education has given with one hand whilst taking away with another. Whilst no one can deny the need for a new special school for Cork, I am shocked at the disrespect shown to Owenabue ETNS, who with only hours’ notice heard that the site promised to them was no longer theirs.

“It is clear that in a rush to deliver good news, no forward planning was undertaken by the Minister. Owenabue ETNS have now been left in the lurch, with no certainty on where they will be come September.

“On the basis of the Department’s promise for a permanent site, Owenabue undertook to create a new ASD class for the next school year. That’s six families who were delighted to be told that their child would be getting a school place, now with no certainty on where their child will be going in September.

“A new special school for Cork is long overdue, but this cannot come at the expense of the pupils of Owenabue ETNS. I have written to the Minister for Education, asking that she urgently intervene to find a solution for the school and provide them with an alternative building immediately. “