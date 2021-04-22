Green Party unhappy with chopping down of more trees in Cork City

22 April 2021

By Elaine Murphy

“On this day ‘Earth Day’ it was devastating to see the destruction of trees and shrubs that birds were nesting in yesterday being chopped down and destroyed at Cushing Road and Tannery Gardens, Farranferris, Cork. Only recently, we applauded the good news that 500 trees were planted in nearby Churchfield. But this news is marred now by this latest attack on our nature and our biodiversity.” Said Louise Jordan, Green Party Representative for Cork City North.

“This tract of land is beside a proposed community garden. Our local people were astonished to see bulldozers and earth-moving equipment going through the area where the garden will be and removing trees and shrubs. The North side of the City needs every tree it has to clean the air and provide habitats for wildlife.”

“The Gardaí are powerless to stop this sort of vandalism. The Wildlife Act does not protect any tree from destruction. There is always an excuse to kill a tree! Serious consideration must be given now to protect what habitat is left in this country and our beautiful little city.”

“We are in a Climate Crisis and Biodiversity Crisis. Cork City Council have just announced their plans for appointing a Trees Officer. But will there be trees left if we continue this wanton destruction?”