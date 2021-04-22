Council has financial supports for re-opening Restaurants

22 April 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council is inviting applications from tourism and hospitality businesses across the county, under the new Outdoor Dining Enhancement Investment Scheme. The €17million nationwide scheme from Fáilte Ireland for outdoor dining aims to support the tourism and hospitality sector and help businesses to flexibly meet consumer demand.

County Cork businesses can now apply for grants of up to €4,000 under the “Outdoor Seating & Accessories for Tourism & Hospitality Businesses” strand of the scheme, which will support the cost of equipment to provide additional outdoor seating and facilitate businesses to increase their outdoor dining capacity for the summer of 2021.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Mary Linehan Foley welcomed the scheme, saying,

“This scheme allows Cork County Council to continue to develop and re-imagine outdoor public dining spaces in towns centres, much like those we see in many European cities. The Outdoor Dining Scheme will benefit locals, allowing businesses to offer safe year-round dining experiences in line with public health guidelines, and will be an added attraction for visitors when our tourism sector fully re-opens. I encourage all eligible businesses to avail of the scheme.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, added,

“The Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme will offer support to local tourism and hospitality businesses toward the costs of upgrading premises, weatherproofing and the equipment needed to provide additional outdoor capacity. Cork County Council will also investigate the opportunities available under Part Two of the scheme in terms of developing permanent outdoor dining spaces. We will build upon the public realm improvements rolled out under the Council’s Project ACT, reinvigorating our local economies and places, supporting business, promoting employment, rural regeneration and economic recovery for the county.”

Individual tourism and hospitality businesses where food is sold for consumption on the premises including hotels, attractions, cafes, restaurants, and pubs are invited to apply for funding. Costs for outdoor tables, umbrellas, electric heaters, screens/windbreaks and outdoor plant stands will be covered under the Scheme. Expenditure must be incurred between April 1st, 2020 and September 30th, 2021.

Applications for the Outdoor Seating & Accessories for Tourism & Hospitality Business Scheme can be made online at www.YourCouncil.ie. Cork County Council has established a dedicated helpline on 021 420 8000 and email at outdoordining@corkcoco.ie