SOCCER PREVIEW: Cork City FC vs Treaty Utd

22 April 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC are back on the road on Friday evening, travelling to the Markets Field for what will be a first meeting between Treaty United and Cork City.

The Rebel Army come into the game off the back of three consecutive defeats, the most recent being a 3-1 defeat at home to Shelbourne last weekend, while the Limerick side earned a point in their last outing, a 1-1 draw with Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Speaking at his weekly press conference, City boss Colin Healy looked to put the defeats behind City, saying: “Training has been good this week. It was a disappointing result on Friday, but the lads have come in with a good attitude. It’s important now that we go and get three points on Friday night against a good side.

Treaty are unbeaten so far this season, they’ve got a good manager and a good squad. It’s going to be a tough game on Friday night so we’ll have to the boys focused. ”

Midfielder Cian Coleman was also on media duty, and he spoke about the mood amongst the players: “When we lose we don’t get too down and when we win we don’t get too high. Last Friday was tough, but we’ve another big game this week.

After three defeats, Friday is a massive game. It’s important that we get a win. ”

City will be without forward Jack Walsh, who will miss out through suspension after his red card against Shelbourne. On the injury front, Honohan and Slevin are still injured, while Dylan McGlade and Steven Beattie picked up injuries last Friday and will be assessed closer to the game.

You can buy a season pass for €79, or purchase a single match pass for just €5. You can also buy a 2021 Cork City FC Season Card, which gets you a stream pass as well as many other benefits.