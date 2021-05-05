NORTH CORK NEWS: New Graveyard for Dromina

5 May 2021

By Mary Bermingham

Cork County Council has confirmed this week that agreement has been made to purchase lands just outside Dromina village to provide a new graveyard for the area.

The old graveyard in Dromina has been at capacity for some time now. Cork County Council will this week proceeded to advertise the Part 8 (Council Planning Process) for the new graveyard which will entail approx. 500 new burial plots and a car park.

Welcoming the confirmation of the new graveyard for Dromina, North Cork Fine Gael Councillor John Paul O’Shea said “This is very welcome news for the people of Dromina and surrounding areas. The current graveyard in Dromina has been at capacity for some time now and I am delighted Cork County Council has now secured lands to accommodate the new graveyard. I look forward to seeing this progress as soon as possible”.

Cllr. O’Shea concluded by saying “We as elected members have all been contacted by many constituents in recent years who were seeking to purchase new graves in Dromina for their final resting place. I want to thank the Council for pursuing this extension on behalf of the people of Dromina and to the local landowner for being so accommodating in this regard”.