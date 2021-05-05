WEST CORK: Clonakilty Access Group praises local Camogie members initiative

5 May 2021

By Mery Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Clonakilty Access Group, which campaigns for enhanced facilities and infrastructure in public places for people with physical disabilities, has commended the Clonakilty Camogie Club whose members have decided to undertake an online fundraising initiative to provide a beach wheelchair at Inchydoney.

Physical access to most beaches is a huge challenge if not impossible for most wheelchair-users. Narrow wheels on wheelchairs, even with strong people pushing or propelling them means they sink in the soft sand.

In the whole of County Cork, there is just one special Beach Wheelchair, based at The Warren, Rosscarbery. The beach wheelchairs have wide tyres and specifically designed for beaches and soft surfaces, enabling people unable to walk or use a standard wheelchair to access the sandy beaches and also enter the sea itself if they wish to.

Since its introduction a couple of years ago at The Warren, the one there has proven to be very popular and well used.

Clonakilty Access Group has called on the County Council in the past to make these special wheelchairs available at all popular beaches so that people with physical disabilities can enjoy the beaches and the seawater in the same way as able-bodied people. The beach wheelchair at The Warren, is particularly popular and in much demand by children and younger people.

A member of the Clonakilty Access Group said: