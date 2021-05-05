Sewerage in Kilumney and Ovens

5 May 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Irish Water is working in partnership with Cork County Council to support growth and development throughout the county, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies. A wastewater treatment plant for the Kilumney and Ovens area has now been selected for upgrade as part of the Small Towns and Villages Growth Programme.

This investment in the local wastewater infrastructure will provide additional capacity for the development of new homes, while ensuring that wastewater continues to be treated to an appropriate standard.

Details of other towns and villages to be included in the programme, if any, will be announced in the coming months.

Elaine Heneghan, Irish Water’s Regional Forward Planning Specialist, said: “We are pleased to confirm that this important project to the Kilumney and Ovens area has been given the green light. This will bring big benefits to the area by ensuring the infrastructure is in place to meet the needs of the area as it continues to grow.

“The purpose of the Small Towns and Villages Growth Programme is to support growth in smaller towns and villages. The Kilumney and Ovens area was selected following detailed consultation with the Local Authority to identify and prioritise areas for investment.”

The project will now continue through the next stages including design, detailed planning, procurement and approvals. Further updates on the budget and timelines for delivery will be provided in due course.

Irish Water is responsible for public water and wastewater infrastructure and is committed to providing a safe and reliable water supply, protecting the environment and supporting the growth of homes and businesses. The building, repair and upgrading of Irish Water’s water treatment plants, wastewater treatment plants, water and sewer network will require a multi-billion euro investment programme over many years. Irish Water is investing €5.2 billion in the period from 2020-2024 in drinking water and wastewater quality and capacity and new infrastructure.

The Draft Capital Investment Plan is subject to consultation and final determination by Irish Water’s regulator, the Commission of the Regulation of Utilities (CRU). This process is ongoing. Following its completion and with the approval of the CRU, updated details of the planned investments in each county will be outlined over the coming months.