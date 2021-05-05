Cork business can apply for Enterprise Ireland ‘Competitive Start Fund’

5 May 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork East Fine Gael TD, David Stanton, is encouraging local entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial groups to consider submitting an application for Enterprise Ireland’s €1 million Competitive Start Fund (CSF).

The CSF aims to provide funding assistance of up to €50,000 to up to 20 successful applicants in addition to associated mentoring, marketing and entrepreneurial network opportunities. The fund is open to all start-up companies, regardless of sector, with an eligible innovative product or service for global markets.

Speaking after the launch of the CSF, David Stanton said:

“Successful applicants to the Competitive Start Fund will receive a considerable funding allocation and invaluable advice and assistance from Enterprise Ireland in order to progress the potential of the business. As restrictions begin to be lifted such funding schemes are pivotal in further developing early-stage company concepts and in turn creating employment. “I would ask that early-stage entrepreneurs or entrepreneurial groups in the East Cork area looking to develop their business ambitions on an international scale, would strongly consider applying for funding through the Competitive Start Fund should they feel that their company meet the relative criteria. Further details on the fund are available on the Enterprise Ireland website (https://www.enterprise-ireland.com/en/funding-supports/company/hpsu-funding/competitive-start-fund-csf-.html) with a closing date for application of 3pm on Tuesday, 25 May”,

concluded David Stanton.