eir’s Gigabit Fibre network now reaches over 46,000 premises across Co Cork

7 May 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

eir’s Gigabit Fibre network continues to achieve further expansion across the county with 33 locations now covered

eir have announced that its Gigabit Fibre Network is now available to over 46,000 premises across Co. Cork as the telecommunications provider continues to roll out the advanced technology across the county. eir’s Gigabit Fibre Network now covers 33 locations across the county including; Ballincollig, Ballincurrig, Ballinhassig, Ballycotton, Banden, Blarney, Carrigaline, Carrigtwohill, Castlemartyr, Churchfield, Clonakilty, Cloyne, Cobh, Crookstown, Crosshaven, Dennehy’s Cross, Douglas, Dunmanway, Fermoy, Glanmire, Innishannon, Kanturk, Kilworth, Kinsale, Little Island, Macroom, Mahon, Mallow, Midleton, Quaker Road, Rosscarberry, Skibbereen, and Watergrasshill Together with its rural fibre rollout programme, which completed in 2019, more than 800,000 premises across Ireland can now access superfast fibre broadband.

Since the launch of Ireland’s Fibre Network (IFN) in 2019, the urban fibre rollout programme has passed more than 380,000 premises with superfast broadband, with more homes and businesses passed by IFN weekly. The rollout brings speeds of up to 1GB straight to the customer’s home via the provision of fibre directly into the home or business enabling the provision of gigabit connectivity. Fibre to the Home (FTTH) provides faster, stronger and more reliable broadband connectivity than other technologies, connected customers are now using eir’s Gigabit Fibre Network for remote working, seamless video conferencing, downloading games and streaming movies.

eir CEO Carolan Lennon said,

“Fibre connectivity has become an essential part of life for many of us. It is the instrument through which we conduct our work, our entertainment, our education and our social lives. eir is proud to build and deliver this essential service and we are particularly proud of our dedicated team of engineers who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to ensure we can provide a reliable, superfast broadband connection to more people and businesses across Ireland. Ireland’s Fibre Network is the next stage in the evolution of eir’s fibre network, enabling eir to deliver a superfast, future-proofed broadband service straight into the home. Our rollout of Gigabit Fibre has continued at pace, despite the Covid-19 outbreak. Today more than 380,000 premises across 79 towns nationwide can access superfast broadband, with more added each week, combining this with the fibre build work we completed before the IFN, today more than 800,000 premises across Ireland can now access fibre broadband.”

The IFN is a key part of eir’s €1 billion capital investment programme to build the very best network for its customers. Once complete, eir’s fibre network will cover more than 85% of the premises in Ireland. Ireland’s Fibre Network has been made possible by eir’s investment of more than €500 million and ultimately this programme will see 1.4 million homes and businesses benefit from fibre to home access.

eir’s Gigabit Fibre Network has arrived to premises in the towns below and customers can check if they can already avail of this service at eir.ie/broadband/checkyourline/