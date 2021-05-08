Clonakilty Distillery Launches New Premium Irish Vodka called ‘Minke Irish Vodka’

8 May 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

From “Minke Gin” to “Minke Vodka” – Clonakilty Distillery have added to their growing portfolio of exceptional spirits with the launch of a new premium Irish vodka.

Minke Irish Vodka

Distilled from whey alcohol in the distilleries copper pot still, Minke Vodka is a smooth and sophisticated spirit, offering a premium drinking experience.

Where most Irish vodkas are distilled using a grain-based alcohol, Minke Vodka uses a whey base spirit, derived from milk produced on the 9th generation family farm. Using whey alcohol as the base spirit delivers a velvety mouthfeel which coats the palate.

As with the gin, Minke Vodka is inspired by the Minke Whale, the majestic creatures that swim wild in the Atlantic off the coast of Clonakilty.

How to enjoy Minke Vodka

Elegant and refined, Minke Vodka is perfect in a cocktail. The signature smoothness imparts its velvety mouthfeel and texture to any creative concoction. Without overpowering the other flavours, the vodka simply compliments them, adding a silky sensation with every sip.

Sure to be an instant hit with mixologists, Minke Vodka guarantees a sophisticated drinking experience, working well in both traditional and new cocktails.

Where to buy