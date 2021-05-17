VIDEO: ‘Explore Cork’ App

17 May 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council’s Explore Cork App is now available to download for Android and iOS devices.

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.traceapp.explorecorkapp&form=MY01SV&OCID=MY01SV

iPhone: https://apps.apple.com/ie/app/explore-cork/id1566555085

In a first of its kind by any Local Authority in Ireland, this unique, one-stop-shop tourism app, featuring over 850 places to see and things to do throughout County Cork, will help visitors and residents alike make the most of the Summer and support our resilient tourism sector.

The ‘Explore Cork’ app is the first of its kind by any Local Authority in Ireland and was developed following the success of the web-based ‘Rediscover Cork County’ GIS Tourism Map, launched by the Council last Summer. The free app, which is available in both the English and Irish languages, has replicated key elements of the web-based GIS map, but with additional functionality and user-friendly features.

The ‘Things to Do’ section allows users to browse tourism activities from a range of 850 attractions and 18 categories, which can be filtered by areas of interest such as Beaches, Visitor Attractions, Heritage Sites, Islands, Arts & Culture and more.

‘Explore Cork’ shines a spotlight on each of the county’s main 23 towns, presenting local information and video footage to highlight the diverse range of tourism activities, amenities and often unfamiliar attractions within in each town and its surrounding areas.

For those who prefer to discover the county on foot, a dedicated ‘Trails’ section offers extensive information on County Cork’s many spectacular walking trails.

Another key feature of the app is the ‘What’s Near Me?’ function, which allows the user to identify nearby attractions within a radius of up to 100 km. Visitors can then generate directions to a location or activity of choice, enabling them to ‘Explore Cork’ and its many hidden gems at the touch of a button.

As well as offering visitors an array of tourism activities, the app is linked to an extensive database of dining and accommodation options via the Pure Cork website.