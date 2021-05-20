Cork City Council Seeks new “Parklet Partners” to Provide 6 more Parklets for Cork City

20 May 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Following the success of the recent parklet scheme on Douglas Street and South Mall, and as part of the ‘Reimagining Cork’ programme, Cork City Council is looking to provide up to six new parklets in the greater metropolitan area. Areas eligible and particularly encouraged to apply include all suburbs of the City and the RAPID designated areas of Cork City.

Business owners, institutions, neighbourhood organisations, and other community-based groups are eligible to apply to be a “Parklet Partner.”

Parklets convert a few on-street parking spaces into public open space and are a cost-effective way to create more vibrant streets, promote economic vitality, and provide an inviting green space for residents and passers-by to sit, relax, and interact.

The new parklets will be similar to the current parklets on Douglas Street and South Mall and will incorporate seating and pollinator planting.

Cork City Council will fund and install the parklet. The Parklet Partner will be responsible for the day-to-day upkeep of the parklet and planting. The parklet can be used by customers if it is associated with a business, but it must be available for public use.

Parklets will initially be in place for one year. After a year, they will be evaluated to consider whether they should be kept in place for another year, replaced with more permanent seating, or moved to a new location.

If you are interested in becoming a ‘Parklet Partner’ please complete and submit the Parklet Partner Application, which will be available on www.corkcity.ie by 5 pm on Friday 4 June 2021.