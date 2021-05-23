7 Cork suppliers set to Grow with Aldi

23 May 2021

By Tom Collins

7 Cork suppliers have won a new contract to supply Aldi’s 145 stores through its Grow with Aldi Supplier Development Programme

This year, the Grow with Aldi message also focused on sustainability, and entrants were encouraged to demonstrate how their product/company is focusing on sustainability within their business. In the last 4 years, almost 800 Irish suppliers have entered the Grow with Aldi programme with the programme receiving the highest number of entrants ever in 2021.

108 exciting Irish-made products from the 57 suppliers will now go on sale nationwide as part of an Aldi Specialbuys event, kicking off on Sunday, 6th June for two weeks only.

The following suppliers have successfully won a place on the Grow with Aldi supplier development programme with their products:

White Rabbit BBQ Cork White Rabbit BBQ Spicy Batch BBQ Sauce- Carolina Style (545g) €4.95 White Rabbit BBQ Cork White Rabbit BBQ Spicy Batch BBQ Sauce-Kansas City Style (545g) €4.95 THE WEST CORK BROWNIE COMPANY Cork The West Cork Brownie Co. Assorted Brownie Selection (150g) €3.99 Leahys Open Farm Ltd Cork Leahy’s Open Farm Ice Cream-Honeycomb (450g) €5.89 Leahys Open Farm Ltd Cork Leahy’s Open Farm Ice Cream-Chocolate (450g) €5.89 Putóg Teoranta Cork Ballyvourney Sausages-Tomato & Herb (400g) €1.99 Putóg Teoranta Cork Ballyvourney Sausages-Herb & Garlic (400g) €1.99 Finders Food Cork Finders Foods Raspberry Vinagerette (250ml) €3.99 MamaBear Foods Ltd Cork MamaBear Ketchup-Roasted Garlic (200ml) €2.79 MamaBear Foods Ltd Cork MamaBear Ketchup Smokey BBQ (200ml) €2.79 MamaBear Foods Ltd Cork MamaBear Pasta Sauce €2.39 Rebel Chilli Cork Rebel Chilli Korean BBQ Sauce (250ml) €3.95

Stephen Vaughan of White Rabbit Commented:

“The mentoring we’ve received as part of the Grow with Aldi programme has been a game changer for White Rabbit BBQ. It’s a massive jump to go from supplying a handful of shops 6 months ago to supplying almost 150 Aldi stores nationwide but the Grow with Aldi programme has allowed us to do that and helped us learn so much along the way.”

A diverse range of products have been selected for 2021, including books, cheese, a makeup brush cleaner, chocolate, tea and dog food! The new additions will complement Aldi’s existing portfolio of Irish products. Aldi already works with over 330 Irish suppliers and will sell over €1billion worth of Irish goods this year.

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, Grow with Aldi supports small and medium Irish suppliers in listing with a national retailer. Suppliers receive tailored mentoring, workshops from the Aldi Buying Team and Bord Bia technical experts, teaching them the skills to help grow and develop their product, brand and business.

Five of the Grow with Aldi suppliers will then be given a further opportunity, winning a contract for their product to be sold in Aldi’s Irish stores year-round. In 2020, the winning suppliers and products were:

Dromod Boxty (Dromod, Co. Leitrim)

Saturday Pizzas (Little Island, Co. Cork)

Hellbent Boerewors Sausage (Newtownards, Co. Down)

The Popcorn Factory Candy Floss (Coleraine, Co. Derry)

Prokulture Organic Kombucha (Sallins, Co. Kildare)

The Piccolo Pizza Co. Pizza Sauce (Kilcoole, Co. Wicklow)

Commenting, John Curtin, Aldi Group Buying Director, said: