So you wanna be a Pilot?

30 May 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Munster Technological University (MTU) has launched the BSc (Hons) in Global Business and Pilot Studies, an innovative new programme which offers prospective pilots the opportunity to bolster their career and employment prospects. The programme is the first of its kind and involves a partnership with Atlantic Flight Training Academy (AFTA) whereby prospective pilots can gain a degree, together with their flight training, in a process that allows them to commence flight training after one year and be ready to seek employment within three years. Applications for this unique new programme can be made at www.mtu.ie/globalbusinessandpilotstudies

Speaking about the programme, Dr Pio Fenton, Head of Marketing and International Business, said, “here at MTU we are excited to be leading the way for HEI’s in recognizing the significant effort involved in becoming a pilot.” Developed with input from industry stakeholders, students will study areas of global business, marketing, and communications, before progressing to AFTA to begin an intensive flight training programme. The aviation sector is a dynamic industry and MTU believe that new pilots entering this sector can significantly benefit from having a degree, along with their pilot’s licence, to provide a greater awareness of the industry they will work in and to increase the options available to them as they progress through their careers. Dr Fenton also highlighted the partnership between MTU and AFTA saying “we have enjoyed a successful partnership with AFTA for a number of years and their considerable experience in flight training, as one of Europe’s leading flight schools, identified them as a perfect fit with MTU for this unique offering.”

Atlantic Flight Training Academy CEO and Head of Training, Capt. Mark Casey spoke of the need for a programme such as this for new pilots, saying “as airline pilots advanced through their careers and moved to senior management positions within their respective airline the individuals would invariably need to upskill through distance, or part time, learning in the additional aspects of business and management related disciplines. The MTU curriculum was carefully tailored to the areas identified through feedback from airline industry leaders and the pilot body.” AFTA were able to call on their industry partners for input throughout the construction of this degree, a network of airlines, pilots and aviation professionals established during their 25 years of being Ireland’s leading flight school. “AFTA is proud to partner with MTU for what can only be described as a Global Gold Standard Degree which will cater for, and enhance, the industry pilot entry standard. I look forward to seeing AFTA and MTU develop the industry leaders of the future”, concluded Capt. Casey.