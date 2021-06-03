Why you should use Instagram for business

3 June 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Of all the social media platforms that can be used for business, Instagram is the one that gets overlooked even though it is the ideal platform to use if you are looking to reach a younger demographic. There are more than 800 million monthly active users on Instagram and 80% of them are under the age of 35, on Facebook that percentage is 67%. Instagram is such a powerful platform that you can use to promote your business. Integrated with Facebook, it gives you access to the largest network of users on the internet. You can also make use of features such as Instagram direct for personal messages and stories for short updates about what you bet up to in your day-to-day life. Using these features makes it easier than it has ever been before to reach and connect with customers. Here is why your brand or business should be using Instagram.

Free and paid marketing

Instagram is a great place to do free marketing because there are so many users on the app and you can really build a trusted community through consistent interaction and content creation. Brands market on Instagram by engaging with their customers, posting creative videos and reels. These forms of marketing don’t cost a thing. There is also paid marketing on Instagram such as Instagram ads. The different ads available are:

Stories ads.

Video ads.

Carousal ads.

Collection ads.

Explore ads.

IGTV ads.

Instagram shopping ads.

There are also services available to use such as AmpYa which helps you get real Instagram followers. Both organic marketing and paid marketing are effective on Instagram.

At the end of the day, Instagram has many benefits and if you are a smart business person then you will definitely take advantage of this platform and use it to grow your brand or business.

Customers are looking for you

People use Instagram for many reasons and one of them is to look for different brands. When you find a brand on Instagram you have access to their page and you get to see how they represent themselves and interact which builds trust and raises awareness of the brand. This counts as social signalling which is your pages collective likes, shares and overall visibility on social media. Instagram gives customers a feel and idea of your product and who you are. This representation is very important.

Large audience and engagement

Instagram has over 1 billion users and 500 million daily active users proving that it has a wide audience. 130 million Instagram users are from the United States and 67% of U.S adults using Instagram are between the ages 18-29 years old. 89% of Instagram users are outside of the United States and 293 million of the global Instagram audience are between ages of 18-24, 338 million are between the ages 25-34 years old. These demographics displays that Instagram is run by the youth. These demographics are good for engagement because if you target these age groups, you will have engagement from them and it is no secret that the youth are at the forefront of the social culture. Your brand should target the youth and produce content that will appeal to them this will benefit you by growing your brand awareness and strengthen your image.

Influencers and traffic

Instagram has given rise to the influencer which is a prominent person on social media who has a large following and specializes and caters to a specific niche such as beauty, fashion or lifestyle. Influencers benefit your brand because they have a large and loyal following so if they are associated with your brand it will automatically mean more brand awareness and getting even more followers. Another thing is that if they recommend your service or product their loyal followers will most likely try it out.

Instagram is also great for traffic because there are millions of people using the app daily and any one of them at any time can run into your brand. The more traffic you have the more brand awareness grows and the more engagement you have as well. Brands use Instagram for traffic to their stores or website and it is effective.