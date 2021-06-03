How to market effectively on Instagram

3 June 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Have you noticed just how many businesses and brands are starting to make use of social media, Instagram in particular, and want to know how they are doing it effectively? Are you considering starting out your own Instagram account for your business, but don’t know how to get started or what you should be doing?

Instagram is a social media platform with over a billion active monthly users. Its no surprise that many businesses are using the platform to market their products and services. First off, you need an aesthetic that is consistent with your brand which includes colours. This should be done early in order for t to be implemented on all of your posts for consistency purposes.

Including hashtags on each of your posts can also help grow your account as well as make it easier for people to find your content and account. With tips like these, and more, you will be able to have a successful marketing campaign. There are so many other things you should be considering when it comes to marketing on Instagram and here are a few tips you should follow when creating an effective marketing strategy.

Have a business account

Instagram has very quickly caught on to the fact that businesses and brands are making use of their platform to market themselves to the public and have now made it that much better and easier for them to do it. This realisation has brought about multiple functions and features which are specifically designed for businesses and brands to take advantage of and become successful. One of the most prominent features is the introduction of business profiles.

It is very simple to switch over from a regular account to a business account and you can reap so many benefits from this such as having access to the Instagram storefront as a seller, being able to link call to action buttons in your profile, add swipe up links in your stories, and so much more. This also makes it very easy to use a growth service such as Growth Silo, as you will have analytics at your disposal which the service can take advantage of. It has made marketing on Instagram that much easier and that much more beneficial.

Post content that will trend

when it comes to marketing on Instagram, it is important to remember that the platform is first and foremost a place where people come to be entertained and escape boredom. You should be helping them do just that. When you are creating content for Instagram you should be thinking about what kind of content is trending and take inspiration from this.

Trending content is always the most popular content that you will find on the platform and it is always a good idea to make use of these trends if you are trying to grow your account and cater to the masses. Not only can you follow other trends, but you can also create your own hashtag challenges which could result in a new trend or viral content. It is a brilliant way to get your name out there and to get people to notice you while you are getting involved in the community.

Humanise your brand

Far too many people think that marketing on Instagram is the same as marketing traditional, where all you do is push your products to your audience and have no real, human connection with them. You come across as a business, and not as people. However, this shouldn’t be the case.

If you want to have a successful Instagram account for your business, you need to humanise your account and become more personable. Let your audience see who is behind that brand and talk to your customers like they are your friends. People love seeing this kind of content and love knowing what’s going on behind the scenes.

Understand the audience

Marketing on Instagram can be tricky, especially if you don’t have a niche or target audience in mind. The most important thing to keep in mind when you are marketing on Instagram is that you should know who your audience is if you want more followers. This will help you with a variety of things such as knowing what kind of content is the best to post in order to receive the most engagement, what time of day your audience is most active on social media and which times are the best to post, and even how you should be engaging with your audience.