Cork SuperValu group fundraise for Marymount

By on Comments Off on Cork SuperValu group fundraise for Marymount

9 June 2021
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

For the month of June Ryans Supervalu will sell special Marymount bags for life through its Togher, Grange and Glanmire stores especially to mark Sunflower Days for Marymount. They will also sell Sunflower pins at checkout. Pictured are Liam Ryan of Ryan’s Supervalu branches and Paula McGovern Head of Fundraising with Marymount. Bags for Life will also be available from www.marymount.ie
Images by Gerard McCarthy

Cork SuperValu group fundraise for Marymount added by on
View all posts by TheCork.ie →

You must be logged in to post a comment Login