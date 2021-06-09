Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post 9 June 2021 By Tom Collins tom@TheCork.ie For the month of June Ryans Supervalu will sell special Marymount bags for life through its Togher, Grange and Glanmire stores especially to mark Sunflower Days for Marymount. They will also sell Sunflower pins at checkout. Pictured are Liam Ryan of Ryan’s Supervalu branches and Paula McGovern Head of Fundraising with Marymount. Bags for Life will also be available from www.marymount.ieImages by Gerard McCarthy Cork SuperValu group fundraise for Marymount added by TheCork.ie on 9th June, 2021View all posts by TheCork.ie →
